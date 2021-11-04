Watch
LIST: Donate extra Halloween candy to troops overseas

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 04, 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you have a pile of extra Halloween candy laying around, you can donate it to a handful of locations in Pinellas County for troops overseas.

"While we all enjoy trick-or-treating, we want to continue sharing that joy with those who can't be here to experience the night with their families and the simple pleasure of sweets, " said Recreation Center Manager David Wilson.

For every pound of candy donated, participants get one ticket for a chance to win a prize.

You can earn additional entries for writing letters to the troops or donating items such as ground coffee, toothpaste, razors, white tube socks or beef jerky.

Candy can be donated at the following recreation centers:

  • Clearwater Beach Recreation Center
    • Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. -noon
  • Countryside Recreation Center
    • Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • The Long Center
    • Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5p.m.
  • Morningside Recreation Complex
    • Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
  • North Greenwood Recreation Complex
    • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 1-5 p.m.
  • Ross Norton Recreation Complex
    • Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
