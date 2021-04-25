Watch
Like father, like sons: Wheldon boys sign junior racing deal

Chris Owens/AP
This photo provided by IndyCar, Saturday, April 24, 2021, shows Michael Andretti, center, with Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon below the monument of their late father on Dan Wheldon Way in St. Petersburg, Fla. Andretti Autosport on Saturday announced it had signed the sons of the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner to junior driver development deals. Wheldon was killed in 2011 in the IndyCar season finale, five months after winning his second Indy 500. His sons were 2 and 8 months at the time he was killed. (Chris Owens/IndyCar via AP)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 11:52:25-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The two sons of the late Dan Wheldon have signed junior driver development deals with Andretti Autosport.

Sebastian Wheldon is 12 and Oliver Wheldon is 10. Sebastian Wheldon started karting shortly before he turned 5.

Their father was a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who was killed in the 2011 IndyCar season finale. He died five months after winning his second Indy 500.

Andretti Autosport plans to help the Wheldon boys climb the racing ladder from karting into single-seaters and beyond.

