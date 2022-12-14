Lights of Lake Park celebrates 30 years, $1 million in donations

LARGO, Fla. — What started out with just a few houses back in 1993 has turned into a three-mile stretch of holiday light displays in every single yard.

This December marks the 30th anniversary of The Lights of Lake Park.

From holiday classics like Frosty and Rudolph to Florida favorites like gators and Santa on a jet ski, every front yard in this Largo community brings its own sparkle.

“The children squeal, and they sing, and they say, ‘thank you,’ and you go to bed feeling pretty good,” said Pamela Bownan.

Bownan has been setting up Santa’s sleigh in her yard since the very beginning.

“Now we all have grandkids, so they can do the heavy lifting, and we get to sit on the front porch and wave to people,” she said.

It all started with resident Eddie Dow and his sons back in 1993.

Eddie’s wife Ruby was dying of cancer, but she was able to spend her final Christmas at home thanks to Suncoast Hospice.

“He was so moved by not only the care that she received but the ongoing generosity that he wanted to do something in return,” said neighbor Amy Maltinos.

So Eddie encouraged his neighbors to decorate and then asked visitors for donations to go back to the non-profit.

Eddie died in 2007, but the lights continue to shine bright, as this community has eclipsed more than $1.1 million dollars over the past 30 years.

“It’s incredible that we continue to have support from this neighborhood. It grows each year," said Kerry Hoerner with Suncoast Hospice. "The generosity of this community allows us to provide care and services to patients that require hospice support."

Families travel across Tampa Bay and sometimes even further to experience this winter wonderland.

“To see the traditions of, ‘Hey, this is what I did as a child,’ and now they are bringing their kids,” said Maltinos.

A lot has changed over the years, from lights synchronized to music to inflatables as tall as the houses themselves, but what always remains the same is the holiday spirit of giving back.

The Lights of Lake Park runs every night throughout Dec. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.