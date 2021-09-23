Lemonade stand to raise money for pediatric cancer in honor of 4-year-old Jackson Broom

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. — "There's so little money devoted to pediatric cancer research, I think it's about 3% of the cancer research money goes to pediatric cancer. And it's just to me that is so sad," explains Martha Thorn, Team Leader at the Thorn Collection with Coldwell Banker Realty.

That is why 8 years ago, she started a lemonade stand to help raise money for pediatric cancer research.

"Last year, we raised over $40,000 in two hours, and our children and grandchildren come into work the lemonade stand," explains Thorn.

This year, the lemonade stand is in honor of Jackson Broom.

The 4-year-old diagnosed on February 1 with something called DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor. Just 33 days later, and two days shy of his fifth birthday, Jackson passed away.

"It's a very fast growing cancer and it affects of the very basic necessities, necessities of life which breathing, eating, swallowing and movement items like that," explains Jeffrey Broom, Jackson's dad.

The Brooms find their faith through the grieving process. They believe he's no longer sick and one day they'll be reunited again.

"There's been a lot of blessings that have come in our life in a lot of people's lives because of Jackson and his story. So it doesn't make it easy by any means. But it, I think, really demonstrates the purpose that Jackson had for being here, and so just makes it bearable," says his mother, Kaitlyn Broom. "I think we just love any opportunity to be able to share about Jackson, share his story, share and pass on his legacy. I think, at least for me, one of my greatest fears is just him being forgotten."

The lemonade stand will operate Friday, September 24 from 4 - 6 p.m at the Thorn Collection offices, located at 598 Indian Rocks Rd. N in Belleair Bluffs.

