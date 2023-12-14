Lealman Fire appeals for public's help to give local kids Christmas toys

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Lealman Fire District is asking for your help as they work to provide toys for children in need for Christmas.

Division Chief Jim Millican said donations for this year's toy drive are down by nearly 50%. The department has been holding its annual toy drive since 1990.

According to Millican, Lealman is one of the most poverty stricken areas in Pinellas County.

In 2022, the drive provided toys for nearly 3,000 kids in the Lealman area, officials said.

Millican said every year the department provides a full Christmas experience, including a full dinner, to 150 families. On Christmas Eve, firefighters take Santa on the fire engine to deliver toys to 20-25 of those families. After that, they take Santa to all of the apartments and mobile home complexes to make sure every child gets a wrapped present from the man in red.

Millican said its the largest Christmas some of the families may ever see and for many of the kids, the only gifts they'll get are those from the fire department.

You can help the fire department by donating toys or funds. Any businesses, churches or organizations that want to help can contact Millican at 727-526-5650 ext. 549 or email at jmillican@lealmanfire.com.

If you wish to make a cash contribution to the 2023 Lealman Fire District Christmas Drive, please send your check made payable to the Lealman Fire District (“Christmas” in memo line) to:

District Chief Jim Millican

Lealman Fire District

4360 – 55th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33714

727-526-5650 ext. 549