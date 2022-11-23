Law enforcement prepares for Blackout Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — As people reconnect with family and friends tonight, law enforcement leaders said it tends to lead to more drunk driving.

To bars, it's known as 'Drinksgiving' or 'Blackout Wednesday'.

To law enforcement, it’s known as one of the busiest nights of the year. A night where bars are filled with people drinking, some more susceptible to getting behind the wheel impaired.

"It's painful to me, because I can remember, actually, it's 39 years ago, my sister was killed. She was killed October 29, 1983. And that first Thanksgiving was horrific for us," said Linda Unfried, Co-Founder of the Hillsborough County Chapter of MADD.

Unfried expects this year to be busy on the roads.

"Since COVID, the numbers have increased, and people are angry. They're angry about a lot of things. They're angry about the COVID. They're angry about the inflation. They're angry about an awful lot in life right now," she said.

From law enforcement to bar owners, there are plans in place to prevent a tragedy.

As Ferg's Sports Bar in St. Pete, Mark Ferguson, the owner, is looking forward to crowds expected to show up for the holiday as well as the bar's 30th anniversary.

"Nobody wants to lose a loved one or a family member or a neighbor, anybody. And so we really stress to our customers, be safe," he said.

Twice a year, Ferg's bartenders undergo training to spot customers who appear overserved. That's when they stop serving drinks and encourage a safe ride home. Those efforts will be amplified on Wednesday.

"We have two police officers going to be there all night long, and then we have other extra security and greeters who are taking care of people and making sure they're finding out where to go and also that they're not drinking too much when they leave," Ferguson said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found from 2016 to 2020, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were drunk. 44% were 21 to 24 years old.

From Ybor City to Central Avenue and beyond, law enforcement is preparing to saturate the streets.

"We just want the people out there to be safe. Do the right thing. Plan ahead. Know what you're going to be doing that night and make the right decisions so that we can prevent a tragedy from happening," said St. Pete Police Department Sgt. Michael Schade.

Linda Unfried wants people not to be afraid to save a life.

"It starts with each one of us. We have to be responsible. And if you see someone who decides they're going to drive after they've been drinking, and you know that take the keys, there's nothing wrong with that. Take the keys. Let's be safe this holiday season. Let's save lives, all of us together," she said.

While a big focus is on Wednesday, MADD and law enforcement warn that drunk driving often increases the entire holiday season.