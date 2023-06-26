Late-night working pool tech shot at by confused Florida homeowner

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A man shot at and injured a pool technician Thursday night after the tech showed up later than expected.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a home on 41 Concord Drive in Dunedin around 9 p.m. on June 15.

During the investigation, detectives found out that Karl Polek, 33, went to the home to service the pool. Polek is an employee at Bay Area Pool Techs.

It was then that Jana Hocevar, 43, heard noises in the pool lanai and saw Polek, who she didn't recognize. Jana told her husband, Bradley Hocevar, 57, and the couple grew concerned since no one was supposed to be at the home during that time.

PCSO said that Bradley yelled at the subject to get out and go away multiple times before Jana called 911. Bradley then allegedly retrieved a rifle from their bedroom, and when the couple noticed a flashlight coming towards the door, Bradley fired two rounds.

Shrapnel from the bullet and glass struck Polek, who ran from the area. Officials said Bradley then fired several more rounds toward the lanai.

Polek was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"In hindsight, he should have probably let them know he was coming at 9 o'clock at night, yet he made no effort to contact them at all," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a press conference.

Officials said based on the investigation, Bradley was acting within the law when he fired his weapon.