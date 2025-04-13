Largo teen fatally shot, police looking for suspects: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 13-year-old Largo boy, who was shot on Saturday night, in has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Jaden Hill. His death in being investigated as a homicide.

Hill was pronounced dead on Sunday after he was shot on Saturday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called after gunshots were reported at 2421 11 St. South.

When they arrived, they found Hill, who had suffered a gunshot wound, in the driveway, SPPD officials said. He was then taken to the hospital.

The shots came from an unknown car. There was no description of the vehicle nor a suspect, police officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.