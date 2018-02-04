Largo Police searching for missing dementia patient

LARGO, Fla -

UPDATE | Carol Albers has been located and is safe.

Largo Police are searching for a missing dementia patient. Carol Albers,71, went missing from Barrington assisted living facility at 901 Seminole Boulevard.

She is on foot and has no relatives in Florida.

Albers is described as a white female, 5 foot 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She has hearing and learning disabilities and walks with a limp.

Police did not have a picture of Albers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Largo Police at 727-587-6730.