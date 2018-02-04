Largo Police searching for missing dementia patient

WFTS Webteam
9:11 PM, Feb 3, 2018
20 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LARGO, Fla -

UPDATE | Carol Albers has been located and is safe.

 

Largo Police are searching for a missing dementia patient.  Carol Albers,71, went missing from Barrington assisted living facility at 901 Seminole Boulevard.

 

She is on foot and has no relatives in Florida.

 

Albers is described as a white female, 5 foot 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

 

She has hearing and learning disabilities and walks with a limp.

 

Police did not have a picture of Albers.

 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Largo Police at 727-587-6730.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top