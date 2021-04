Largo Police is investigating a double homicide involving two female victims.

Officers responded to 1000 block of 8th Ave. NW just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say they are not releasing any additional information as detectives are actively working the investigation.

They do however say they do not anticipate an ongoing threat to the public. The identity of the victims is not being released at this time either.

