Largo man claims $1 million lottery prize from scratch-off game

Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 19, 2023
A man from Largo recently won the $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Robert Degrace claimed his winnings today at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, opting to receive a lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Degrace’s winning ticket was purchased from AJ Convenience Store at Ulmerton Road in Largo.

AJ Convenience Store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The odds of winning the $5 scratch-off game are 1-in-3.90.

