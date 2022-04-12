Largo desperate for summer help, offering bonus

With summer right around the corner, Largo officials are scrambling to hire staff for a second year in a row.

The biggest need is their summer camp program. The city is now offering a $100 bonus to new employees, and $200 after they complete the 10-week camp.

“We experienced this last year,” said Krista Pincince with the recreation, parks and arts department of Largo. “We thought post-COVID and moving away from it, we would start to see more applicants this year. It’s actually worse.”

There are 15 camp counselor positions the city still needs to fill. Pincince said they’re already booked solid with campers, and there are about 150 kids on a waiting list.

“If we aren’t able to fill the positions we will have to reduce the number of summer camp children that we take,” she said. “We generally try to keep our group sizes at a 1 to 22 ratio.”

The city said summer camps start in June and there is a critical need for summer camp leaders aged 18 and up.

"Many parents in the community have come to rely on Largo Summer Camps, so they can get to work and ensure their kids are playing and learning in our licensed camps. If we are unable to fill the critical role of summer camp leaders, kids will remain on a waitlist and will have to find alternative care. This is an important service for our community and we really need the community's help in finding great leaders," said Joan Byrne, Largo Recreation, Parks, & Arts Department Director.

The city said summer camp leaders will be able to go on a variety of field trips and participate in outdoor games.

To apply with the city, click here.