Largo Brickhouse Pizza restaurant owner arrested on drug charges

Drugs including meth and oxycodone found in pizza shop
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 21, 2022
LARGO, Fla. — A pizza shop owner was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after detectives found nearly a dozen types of drugs in his restaurant.

Detectives said they were following a tip from earlier this year that "a large amount of narcotics was being sold out of the business." Police obtained a search warrant and found drugs including hydrocodone, Xanax, morphine, dilaudid, methamphetamine, cocaine, and GHB.

They arrested Brickhouse Pizza owner Blerim Ljena, 49, on drug charges. He's being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

