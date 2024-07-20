Largo blaze leaves victim in critical condition

A Largo blaze left one person in critical condition after firefighters extinguished the flames at the manufactured home.

At about 9:38 a.m., Largo Fire Resue responded to the fire at Shangri-La Manufactured Home Community at 249 Jasper Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames showing from the manufactured home, Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters removed one person from the home and extinguished the flames.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

The fire is under investigation.