Kids go stargazing inside new planetarium at Great Explorations in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kids can now go stargazing inside an inflatable planetarium at Great Explorations Children's Museum in downtown St. Petersburg.

The 20-foot-tall enclosure features a 360-degree HD projector capable of showing the night sky in real time, and can also give an extensive tour of the solar system.

The planetarium was created by a Washington state company called Digitalis, which specializes in innovative educational systems.

When available at the museum, the planetarium will be included with admission. There will also be a traveling outreach program at local schools.

