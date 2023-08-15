Watch Now
Kids go stargazing inside new planetarium at Great Explorations in St. Pete

Planetarium is included with admission, but will also travel to local schools
Kids can now go stargazing inside an inflatable planetarium at Great Explorations Children's Museum in downtown St. Petersburg. The 20-foot-tall enclosure features a 360-degree HD projector capable of showing the night sky in real time, and can also give an extensive tour of the solar system. The planetarium was created by a Washington state company called Digitalis, which specializes in innovative educational systems.
Screen Shot 2023-08-14 at 7.03.30 PM.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 07:15:50-04

When available at the museum, the planetarium will be included with admission. There will also be a traveling outreach program at local schools.

For more information on Great Explorations and to check for daily programs, go here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

