Kids celebrate NYE at noon in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Midnight on New Year’s Eve may be way past your child’s bedtime, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have the chance to celebrate.

Organizers at the Armature Works Pier and Great Exploration’s Children’s Museum hosted Noon New Year’s Eve Celebrations on Sunday.

The free Armature Works event featured a countdown to noon with a colorful daytime smoke fireworks display, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, an interactive DJ, and roaming entertainment on the Pier.

Great Explorations Children’s Museum also hosted a New Year’s Eve at noon event. Their event featured a handful of confetti cannons with a countdown and confetti drop at noon.

Angeline Howell, the CEO of Great Explorations Children’s Museum, said it’s crucial for the kids to celebrate the new year and set goals too.

“It is very important for kids to be able to celebrate just as adults do because you want to celebrate all the successes you have had and accomplished over the year and set the tone for 2024.”

As for the goals for kids, she said to keep them attainable.

“You want to tell them, let’s try something new or something new to do, or maybe it’s adding in a chore around the house like picking up your dirty clothes or doing something to contribute, but it’s so important to set goals for adults, kids, and everyone.”