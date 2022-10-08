Junior League collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Packs of water, clothes, cleaning supplies, diapers and more filled the parking lot of the St. Anthony’s Resource Center in St. Petersburg.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Erin Gladysz, the president of the Junior League of St. Pete.

All of the stuff they’ve collected is going south to help the folks impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“We want to do whatever we can to help.”

The Junior League of St. Pete joined with the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin for this donation drive.

“The Hurricane, It was pretty tragic,” said Amanda Griffin, executive vice president of the Junior League of St. Pete.

Hurricane Ian is responsible for the death of more than 100 people. Countless homes, buildings, and storefronts are flattened.

According to the Associated Press, Ian is the second deadliest storm to hit the U.S. Mainland in the 21st century. Hurricane Katrine is the first.

“We’re seeing what’s happened down there, and knowing that that absolutely could have been our community, is sad,” Gladysz said. “That could have been my house that was gone.”

Originally, Tampa was supposed to get the direct hit from Ian. The storm changed course at the last minute, sparing Tampa Bay.

That’s what drove the dozens of folks who stopped to drop off donations. Some said this was their second or third time donating supplies, water, or even cash.

“They’re our neighbors,” said Bethany Sullivan, president election for the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin.

“Knowing that could have been us,” she said. “It makes it even more important to help and be there for them.”

Amazon also helped out in a big way. The company gave them a truck and a driver to drive all of the donations down to Fort Myers Saturday.

For folks who couldn’t make it out to the drive, you can donate money for gift cards through their website.