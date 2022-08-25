Joey Dee and family remember Lois Lee through music and charity

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Sixty years after his hit song, Peppermint Twist, rocketed to number one on the Billboard charts, Joey Dee, of Joey Dee and The Starliters, continues to entertain audiences right here in Tampa Bay, now alongside his son and daughter.

However, it’s the matriarch of the family, Lois Lee, who they owe much of their success.

“Big voice, took command of the stage, didn’t matter, Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, anybody could be on the stage, you zero in on Lois Lee,” said Joey Dee about his late wife.

Every time Joey and his children, Jamie Lee and Ronnie Dee, perform, they can’t help but think about Lois. In fact, many of their songs are written about her.

“Always pay it forward, always do the right thing, and if we take care of each other, we’ll be okay,” said Ronnie.

As dynamic as Lois was on stage, it’s what she did behind the scenes, as a wife, mother and manager, that made her really stand out.

“My mom was a superstar, no matter what she did, no matter what she touched, turned to gold,” said Jamie Lee.

“I hold her advice close to my heart still in just about all my musical decisions,” said Ronnie.

This family of musicians went on to add a new generation but, unfortunately, lost their brightest star when Lois died of cancer in 2003.

“She had the most talent and the most ability, and we lost her to this terrible scourge,” said Joey. “And she really loved me, and I loved her as well.”

Ever since her passing, the family has donated a portion of all album, concert and merchandise sales to the American Cancer Society in Lois’ honor.

“Try to put as much art out into the world as our mother instructed us to do, to just give back a little bit, to try and make some other lives easier,” said Ronnie.

This Sunday, Ronnie Dee and the Super Stars Band are having a release party at All Access Recording for their latest album, Dirty Rockers. As usual, Lois Lee’s influence is sprinkled throughout every song.

“We do all the same choreography that mom taught us,” said Ronnie.

“She’s there too,” said Jamie Lee.

“We feel it. That’s the time we feel closest to her, I feel like I can look right over, and she’ll be there,” said Ronnie.

For more information on the album release party, click here.