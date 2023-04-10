Italian cyclist shares passion for pedaling with Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When Paola Bedin started cycling competitively at age seven in her home country of Italy, she could never have imagined decades later she'd be running her own cycling apparel company right here in Tampa Bay.

"I started with my dad and my uncle and I had this little bike and I was like, 'de, de, de, de,' and I never gave up," said Bedin.

One of the few female cyclists in Vicenza, Italy, Bedin often competed against men.

"I was racing with guys that became really, really famous after," said Bedin.

Eventually, Bedin pumped the brakes on racing, but her influence on cycling was beginning; she saw a need for women's apparel.

"They were just taking the same men's jersey, put some pink or some flowers or some butterflies, and that's it, the woman jersey was done and this is something that actually pushed me towards a women's collection because we have totally different needs," said Bedin.

In 2013, Bedin launched MYN, which stands for Mind Your Nature, and a few years later, she moved her offices to Tampa Bay.

"Personally, I don't like cold that much, and second, I can ride all year long, so I'm very, very happy about it, so I can't complain," said Bedin.

The MYN line is quickly gaining speed.

"People always relate 'made in Italy' with quality," said Bedin. "It's extremely durable and breathable at the same time."

Bedin said the best part is the new friendships she's made across Tampa Bay, all thanks to her passion for pedaling.

"When you go for a ride, you just keep in touch afterward, so this is a beautiful part of cycling as well," said Bedin."

