Italian-born DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go opens first US location on St. Petersburg's Central Avenue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go is a fun quirky food concept born in Venice, Italy.

It opened its very first U.S. location on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg.

Various shapes and sizes of pasta, made with a specific Italian flour making the noodles feel lighter, are made fresh every single day in a busy pasta machine right in the streetfront window.

"It's dinner and a show," laughs proprietor David Caruso, the man responsible for bringing the concept over from Italy.

The sauces and cooking style adhere to Italian tradition. Various mix-and-match toppings are also available. A large to-go container, perfect for lunch or late night, goes for around $10.

