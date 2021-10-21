Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Italian-born DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go opens first US location on St. Petersburg's Central Avenue

Pasta served al dente to adhere to Italian custom
items.[0].image.alt
Passion PR Consulting
Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 3.40.51 PM.png
Posted at 5:14 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 05:14:21-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go is a fun quirky food concept born in Venice, Italy.

It opened its very first U.S. location on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg.

Various shapes and sizes of pasta, made with a specific Italian flour making the noodles feel lighter, are made fresh every single day in a busy pasta machine right in the streetfront window.

"It's dinner and a show," laughs proprietor David Caruso, the man responsible for bringing the concept over from Italy.

The sauces and cooking style adhere to Italian tradition. Various mix-and-match toppings are also available. A large to-go container, perfect for lunch or late night, goes for around $10.

For more on DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information