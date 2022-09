PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Clearwater Police are investigating after bones that appeared to be human remains were found Thursday morning.

Police said the bones were discovered in the mangroves by the 1200 block of Mandalay Point Road in the city.

Clearwater Police said they are investigating the incident, but believe the remains may have been at the location for several weeks.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death and the identity of the remains.