Investigation after overnight shooting involving Pinellas County deputies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Use Of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating an overnight shooting incident involving two deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened around 3:17 a.m. on Saturday, in a parking lot at 40528 U.S. 19 N. in Tarpon Springs.

The incident began when a Clearwater Police lieutenant saw a gray Dodge Challenger traveling at over 100 mph on northbound U.S. 19.

According to authorities, it continued speeding after an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office was informed, and deputies placed tire deflation devices on U.S. 19.

The vehicle was eventually found in a furniture store parking lot.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled around the building.

Officials said the vehicle later circled back toward the deputies, and in response, both deputies fired shots.

The driver, Joey Young, 24, was not hit, and the deputies were unharmed.

Deputies Christian Miller was hired in 2018, and Nicholas Spicer was hired in 2020; both deputies have been put on paid administrative leave.

According to officials, Young has a history of criminal charges and was taken into custody on charges including grand theft auto and aggravated assault on law enforcement.