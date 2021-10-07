Innisbrook Golf Resort offers lessons for all ages

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor is home to the Innisbrook Golf Resort, also the site of the Valspar Tournament.

They have four courses, including the famous Copperhead Course, for all skill levels.

It's not just for the professionals here at Innisbrook either, they offer lessons for kids and adults.

"It's just a really special place. You know, as you can see if you can see behind me there's a lot of undulation, a lot of rolling hills here," Bobby Barnes, Director of Golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort said. "Typically people consider Florida very flat. We get compared to Pinehurst a lot because of the rolling hills the pine trees and just the nature out here. We've got fox squirrels, I mean you can see a lot of different nature out here so it's just a really special place."

The CDC deemed golf a safe activity throughout the pandemic and things certainly have trended upwards at Innisbrook.

"If you're local here you can come and stay for a staycation you know over the weekend. We've got very affordable memberships too. We've got social tennis, two sets of golf memberships, so you know if you live around the area, you really should be a member here or just come and do a staycation," said Barnes.

Innisbrook also has nine PGA professionals on staff. They offer a 10 a.m. clinic every day. Every Saturday there is a complimentary Junior Clinic.

Also at the famous Copperhead Clubhouse, you'll find Packard's Steakhouse.

"I'm trying to bring the menu to be more lighter fare," Alex McGroarty, Chef said. "And just freshen everything up a little bit. Turn it into more of a modern steakhouse you would say but still keep the classics and still keep that traditional steakhouse feeling."

You don't have to be a member to visit Packard's but reservations are recommended.

Click here for more information on Innisbrook.