TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed an inmate escaped a work release facility in Tarpon Springs Monday afternoon.

PSCO said Quinton Lampkin, 23, escaped the Transition House on Brady Road in Tarpon Springs around noon on Monday.

According to records, Lampkin has a history of burglary and grand theft.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.