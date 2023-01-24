Indian Rocks Beach leaders to discuss short-term rentals

City leaders in Indian Rocks Beach will attempt to find a middle ground on the future of short-term rentals during a workshop Tuesday.

Do short-term rentals belong in Indian Rocks Beach? Opinions are mixed.

We've talked to people on both sides of the debate — one woman said she believes the issues are more than likely a couple of one-off instances creating the divide. She owns a short-term rental and said she's able to use it for more than just people vacationing — she can donate short-term housing to people in times of need, like after a hurricane.

But on the other side of this debate, people say there is a revolving door of strangers staying and partying in their neighborhoods every couple of days

"We used to be surrounded by neighbors that we knew and instead they're forced out by the transient lodging because they can't stand the noise and the partying and all of that," John Pfanstiehl said.

City leaders are considering:

Requiring fire department inspections as part of the city's rental licensing process

Limiting guest occupancy per bedroom

Hiring a special magistrate to help the city expedite code violations

Setting limits on the number of cars, per bedroom, that can be parked on the property

Raising fees that rental property owners have to pay the city

Tuesday's meeting starts at 5 p.m. Click here for more information, including how to join via Zoom.