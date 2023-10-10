In Clearwater vigil, dozens pray for Israel after surprise attack by Hamas

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gathered at Temple B’nai Israel in Clearwater, the whole room sand as a candle flickered. Many waved Israeli flags.

The dozens at the somber yet hopeful gathering, including Danielle Upbin, prayed for Israel.

“I’m praying for the captives. I’m praying for young people who are just out partying — enjoying their life, enjoying the holiday — and then just being taken,” she said.

But Upbin also prayed for her own son, Zander Weizman, who’s going to school in Jerusalem.

Saturday was rough for his mom.

Upbin, a Rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom in Clearwater, had to balance comforting her congregation while figuring out if her son was okay.

“We heard he’s well, and he’s safe,” she said.

At the Monday gathering, Rabbi Upbin and others denounced Hamas’ surprise attack as horrific terrorism that was in no way justified.

They also prayed for peace.

It won’t be easy, but Mike Igel, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, thinks it is possible.

“If I can exist — and be a miracle — then I have to still believe that there are people out there who are focused on doing the right thing,” he said.

As for Rabbi Upbin’s son, Zander, he’s not flying home to Clearwater. He’s staying in Israel to help in any way he can.

“I feel proud that I raised a child that wants to be there and isn’t running away from terror — and isn’t running away from hate — but is running toward his people,” Upbin said.