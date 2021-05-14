Improvements in the works for West Bay Drive

LARGO, Fla. — If you've ever tried to cross Largo's West Bay Drive, you probably realized it's a little hectic.

The busy road is now the focus of a major project to improve walkability and safety in the area.

"So there will be a better bike bike path or a trail going to the Belleair Causeway. The roadway will be much improved from a static standpoint," said Largo Mayor Woody Brown.

"From a pedestrian standpoint, if you want to cross West Bay drive, you know, between Clearwater- Largo road and lets say 20th. Right now, it's like 75 feet of asphalt, with cars going 45 miles an hour. So it's a little crazy," Brown explained. "So there will be some protected pedestrian crossings there. I don't think the lanes will change the size or size a little bit, but the roadway will narrow a little bit with some protective medians, so people can walk halfway across and then be in a median, rather than be standing in the fifth lane. So it'll improve a lot of that stuff. I'm excited for that."

The Complete Streets concept hopes to improve pedestrian and bike access to the Pinellas Trail and reduce car crashes in the area.

Construction is not expected to begin for a few years. You can find out more information about it though by clicking here.