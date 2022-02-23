'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign encourages young students to love reading

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tatiana likes Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Lillian is more into Bigfoot.

And now these grade-schoolers at St. Pete's Blanton Elementary have fresh new books about each to take home as their very own.

In fact, every single student at Blanton, and many schools just like it, are getting free books this year thanks to "If You Give a Child a Book," a campaign partnering the Scripps Howard Foundation, ABC Action News, Feeding Tampa Bay — and you, the viewer.

Since the campaign started just a few years ago, more than 500,000 free books have gone out to at-risk children at Title 1 schools.

For just $5, one child will get a brand new book that will set them on a path of loving reading, and dreaming big.

To learn more about "If You Give a Child a Book," visit abcactionnews.com/giveabook.