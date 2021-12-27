Watch
Ice skate on the beach at Postcard Inn

Postcard Inn
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 09:17:15-05

Postcard Inn on the Beach is bringing a 2,000-square-foot skating rink to its hotel.

Beginning December 28 and continuing until January 3, tourists and locals are invited to (Ice) Skate by the Ocean at Postcard Inn on the Beach.

The hotel’s Garden Courtyard will transform into a 2,000 square foot Winter Wonderland featuring a synthetic ice-skating rink lined with gorgeous Gulf views, swaying palm trees and magical sunsets. The Garden will be filled with holiday cheer featuring snow machines, lighting, and surprises for all ages.

Guests can warm up by the fire pit with holiday treats, delicious cocktails, and hot cocoa.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, apart from New Year’s Eve as it will be open until midnight. Tickets are required and can be purchased in advance online.

One hour of skating costs $15.00 per person, with skate rental included.In addition to Skate by the Ocean, the Hotel will ring in the New Year on December 31 with PCI Live in the Garden.

Tampa Bay-based DJs LoLo Mayhew, and Brian Ferrito will take the stage and ring in the New Year beachside.

The event will feature a laser show and music from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Entry is free for this event.

For more information on skating at PCI, click here.

