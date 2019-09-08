'I love Derek more than anything:' Widow speaks out after husband dies in Clearwater parking lot dispute

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A week after Clearwater investigators say a parking dispute turned deadly, the victim's pregnant widow is speaking out and asking for answers.

Clearwater Police say 31-year-old Derek Omasta was shot and killed by 26-year-old Deshon Powers on August 31. Powers is charged with first-degree murder.

Omasta's widow, Samantha, says the entire incident doesn't make any sense.

"It was just so pointless, it doesn’t make any sense to me. Why would somebody who had so much to live for be taken so soon," she said.

Police say Powers and Omasta were involved in an argument when Samantha says her husband made it clear he was going to call the landlord.

“We came home. We pulled around their car to park. The next thing you know a female’s coming out arguing. Derek ignores it. Continues to help me out of the car. Next thing you know a man’s coming out arguing," Samantha recounted. "Derek goes to reach for his phone to call the landlord, he made that very clear. I’m calling my landlord."

According to police, during the argument Powers went inside his home and got a handgun. He came out and continued to argue with the victim before shooting him, police say.

"The next thing you know, I’m being pushed out of the way and I see three white flashes,” Samantha said. “I still can’t get the image of him falling backwards and me having to catch him as he’s just going down."

A week later, Samantha is still trying to understand what happened.

“I love Derek more than anything in this entire world,” she said. "I’ve never felt so close with somebody in my entire life."

Lawyers representing Powers released this statement:

We first express condolence to the family of Mr. Derek Omasta. This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, including the community. Deshon Powers is from a respected family who has taught him, as well as his siblings, to be responsible citizens. We understand this case is still being investigated. Based upon information we have received from various eye witnesses, Mr. Powers was assaulted and threatened with a knife while on the porch at his residence. The night unpleasantly ended with an unintended loss resulting in a premature charge and arrest of Mr. Powers. Mr. Powers was at his residence and responsibly stood his ground. His defense team looks forward to defending him vigorously throughout this process. He has a very strong defense.

But, Samantha says her husband didn’t have a knife and was not the aggressor.

“Going to get a gun for no reason? No that doesn’t make any sense and it never will to me,” she said.

She says her husband wanted a big family and a good life. Now, with a child on the way, she's mourning him.

“Every morning on the way to work I still call him. I leave a voicemail. I know he’s not gonna answer, but I know he’ll get it,” she said.