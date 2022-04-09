Husband charged with killing wife, placing garbage bag over infant’s head in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, following a hazmat investigation in Pinellas Park.

According to investigators, Keyhuhn Chambers, 41, of Pinellas Park, is accused of stabbing Chrystal Williams, 32, inside a unit at the Clear Harbor Apartments, located at 11260 US Highway 19 N on Friday.

Police were called to the scene after Chambers was spotted with blood on his clothing in a breezeway of the apartment complex.

Chambers was taken into custody a short time later.

Original Story: Woman found dead during hazmat investigation in Pinellas Park

A strong chemical order was emitting from the interior of the apartment when first responders entered the apartment.

They found Williams has been stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.

In addition, investigators found a four-month-old infant inside the apartment with a garbage bag over its head.

"The odor was coming from the apartment where this incident originated and so it is in essence a part of the crime scene. Obviously, we’re in the investigation part of the case so we have to determine what happened when," said Sgt. Roxanne Pohl with Pinellas Park Police.

The apartment building was evacuated as a precaution as hazmat crews tried to determine the cause of the chemical order.

Two first responders were transported to local hospitals for inhalation of the unknown chemical and have since been released.

According to a release, investigators have determined Keyuhn Chambers and Chrystal Williams were married. The infant was a child of a friend of Williams and was not injured during the incident, but was taken to the hospital due to exposure of the unknown chemical.

The events leading up to the death of Chrystal Williams are still being investigated.

Chambers has been transported to the Pinellas County Jail and is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

