Hazmat situation being investigated on US-19 in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department, along with the Pinellas Park Fire Department, are on the scene of an active hazmat situation.

According to police, it happened around 1 p.m. near the 11200 block of US Highway 19 North.

Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the Clear Harbor Apartment complex as they investigate.

The exact details of the hazmat situation are unknown.

WATCH LIVE | Action Air 1 is flying over the scene:

ABC Action News is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

