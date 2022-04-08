Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Hazmat situation being investigated on US-19 in Pinellas Park

2020-breaking-news.png
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
2020-breaking-news.png
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 14:36:58-04

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department, along with the Pinellas Park Fire Department, are on the scene of an active hazmat situation.

According to police, it happened around 1 p.m. near the 11200 block of US Highway 19 North.

Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the Clear Harbor Apartment complex as they investigate.

The exact details of the hazmat situation are unknown.

WATCH LIVE | Action Air 1 is flying over the scene:

ABC Action News is heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!