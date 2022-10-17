Hurricane Ian may cause delays in construction projects

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Since the pandemic, supply chain shortages have stalled construction projects and caused building material prices to sore.

"For the last 18 months, there have already been issues with the supply chain, and that’s been seen from construction to all other avenues," Mitchell Roofing owner Christopher Mitchell said.

Mitchell said now construction companies are bracing for a new obstacle: Hurricane Ian's impact.

"Now there’s going to be a surge of materials going over there that they need," Mitchell said.

The demand for immediate relief materials to rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by Ian will likely impact the supply chain, and companies said they’re already seeing some of those delays.

"With this storm, it’s kind of magnified everything, so being able to get trucks and supplies coming in from outside of Florida has definitely been delayed," said Brittany Pregliaso with Classic Roofing and Construction.

From roof supplies to windows and doors, companies said right now, customers could see delays when ordering supplies or having work done on their homes, and prices could go up over the next couple of months.

Companies said it's also important to research a company before picking one to work on your home.

"Be as specific with contractors as you can because if you’re working with a really good contractor, they’re going to be able to give you an exact timeline and inform you of everything from start to finish, and that’s important," Mitchell said.