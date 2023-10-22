Hundreds turnout to run for first responders, veterans and law enforcement officers

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds showed up at Madeira Beach for a very important race, the Legends Never Die 5K.

For the people racing, winning wasn’t the goal.

“We are here to raise awareness about PTSD and mental health for first responders and our military,” said Fire Chief Clint Belk.

The department started the race three years ago with just their firefighters. Now, it’s grown to more than 300 people running with them.

“It’s great,” Kaylee Turner said. “This event means so much to me and my family.”

Turner and her mother were on hand to honor her father, Col. James Turner. He was suffering from PTSD after serving 30 years in the Marines. Kaylee said he killed himself in 2018.

“Our veterans and first responders need help, and they need to be heard,” she said. “Seeing how much this event grows every year just shows how much noise is being made for a cause that needs more concern.”

According to the CDC, between 100 and 200 firefighters commit suicide every year. The FBI said 32 law enforcement officers killed themselves in 2022. According to data from the VA, 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

Belk said those stats are his reasons for making sure the department is always a safe space for firefighters and EMTs, and their families.

“The help that’s available for first responders is also available to their families now,” he said. “You can’t fix a problem if you don’t know what the problem is. It’s important to help the family members understand why this person feels this way or acting this way.”

All of the proceeds raised from the 5K will go to the Franciscan Center in Tampa. It’s a nonprofit that works with veterans and first responders, and they’re also starting to work with family members.

“We are so grateful to the Madeira Beach fire department,” Executive Director Brian Lemoi said. “This legends never die run is just one way in which they demonstrate their support for us.”

