Hundreds prepare to give out candy for Jeep or Treat in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — An annual Halloween tradition returns to Dunedin on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and it’s all centered around a community of Jeep drivers.

Many of these drivers suffered damage to their homes during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but they said there was no way they were going to cancel their favorite night of the year.

“When you buy a Jeep, you aren’t just buying a Jeep, you are buying a family," Gard Ryan said. "The Jeep community is huge all over the world."

Ryan started the Pinellas County Jeeps community group seven years ago. The drivers said their first priority was creating an event where they could give back to kids and families.

“Everybody wants to do a trunk or treat, but there is no trunk in a Jeep, so what about Jeep or Treat?" Ryan said. "That’s where the idea started."

In the past, the event has had close to 300 decorated Jeeps, each one filled with candy. This year, the event is expected to have more than 1,000 families to trick or treat.

“In a time where everybody lost everything, they can bring their children here and load up,” Ryan said.

Every Jeep owner likes to put their own personality into the decorations, like Julie Foster.

“My Jeep is named after Toothless Night Fury from 'How To Train Your Dragon,' and it’s all about the dragons,” Foster said.

Jeep owner Jay Chalaire encourages trick-or-treaters to walk around the entire vehicle—you never know what you might see hanging out a window or off a spare tire.

“Seeing all the people have fun, really seeing the smiles on the kids, and seeing the joy is the best part of the event," Chalaire said. "That right there alone is why we all do it."

Pinellas County Jeeps is also asking families to bring a non-perishable item, which will be donated to the local nonprofit Harriet's Pantry.

Jeep or Trick runs from 4 p.m. to sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 30, on the Dunedin Causeway.

“You walk in for free, and you leave with more candy than you could ever imagine," Chalaire said. "Come enjoy yourself.”