How many African Americans have preserved their history through this art form

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Historically, many African Americans have made quilts in an effort to preserve and retain their history.

“I do know that, historically, quilts were used to preserve our history and also to tell stories about our communities and what was going on at the time,” said Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks. Aqui-Brooks has been making quilts for 40 years.

She said she taught herself how to mix and weave colorful threads to create art and tell a story.

She said it can take a lot of research before starting a new quilt.

“And, then, after you do the research, you begin to actually plan out how the quilt is going to, you know, sort of gel together,” said Aqui-Brooks. “I like to make quilts about current events. I also like to do quilts that deal with things like grandmothers, grandchildren, family themes,” she continued

Aqui-Brooks is one of the artists featured in an exhibition at the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in St. Petersburg.

Fifty colorful and intricate pictorial quilts, created by the Women of Color Quilters Network, highlight the stories, history, and legacy of African Americans in the West from the early 16th century to the present day.

“It takes a look at individuals and events that aren’t necessarily that well known in our history.

And it really emphasizes the contributions and achievements of Black people as they settled America,” said Emily Kapes with The James Museum.

“This quilt by Gwendolyn features Elizabeth Thorn Scott Flood and she was a 19th-century teacher in California. The first thing I noticed was the vibrancy of the colors and patterns and textures that she used. And it’s also an amazing story; she wasn’t able to enroll her child in public schools, so she opened up her own school,” said Kapes as she described Aqui-Brook’s quilt, which is on display.

“Her school was very unique because not only did she have African American students, she had Native American students and she also had Asian students,” said Aqui-Brooks.

