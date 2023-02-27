Hope Villages of America seeing lowest donations in years

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A bay area organization that has helped feed thousands of families now needs the communities help to continue their efforts.

Hope Villages of America isn’t immune to the effect inflation has had on millions of Americans, and now they’re finding they're the ones asking for help.

Kim Blackmore has seen that need.

She has volunteered with Hope Villages over the course of 14 years.

She’s seen a lot come through the center and changes like the new food donation drive-through thanks to Covid-19.

"We get a lot of, 'I have never come here before. I have never not had a job' and there's a lot of those," Blackmore said.

That common statement is also thanks to Covid and now inflation.

"Normally, when this first started we would have maybe ten new clients every week and now we have about 15-20 new clients every day," Blackmore said.

Volunteers and employees pack about 100 boxes a day to hand out.

The number jumps to 180 on Thursdays as they offer extended hours.

The need for food has always been there, but recently it’s hit the center harder than ever.

"Inflation right now is a problem. People are having to choose between paying their electricity bills and giving their children nutritious food; before, and now, we have only seen that problem increase because of inflation," Christine McLarty with Hope Villages of America said.

Donations of food come from a number of different entities, including the USDA, Publix, and generous donations from the bay area community.

"You see the good in a lot of people when you work here and see what's coming through," Blackmore said.

Even with the goodwill of the community, donations are still down. In fact, employees said this is the lowest they've seen the food center in years.

Blackmore said inflation doesn't discriminate and she's seen that come into play day in and day out.

"A lot of times the moms come in with four kids in the car, they're crying, and you know they say, I' have never been here before and I'm so embarrassed,' and I say, 'that's what we're here for,'" Blackmore said.

Hope Villages of America offers bins to companies that would like to hold a food drive. Staff will drop off and pick up the bins. The organization is always in need of dry goods, eggs, meat, fruits, and vegetables.

For more information on how to help Hope Villages of America, visit here.