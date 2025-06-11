PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There was hardly a dry eye in the terminal of St. Pete Clearwater International Airport as dozens of veterans returned home after a tiring but fulfilling honor flight on Tuesday.

More than a thousand people — some family, some friends, most strangers — greeted the 75 veterans who took the trip.

The trip was the 53rd of its kind hosted by Honor Flight of West Central Florida.

WATCH NOW: Honor Flight ends with hugs and handshakes as community shows vets love

The honor flight allowed the veterans to see their monuments and memorials for the first time.

It also allowed some veterans to grow their relationships with family members, who served as guardians, and feel the love they never felt when they returned from conflicts such as the Vietnam War.

“I feel a lot of gratitude with the reception that we’ve had from school kids to Navy Academy kids. It’s just so nice,” said Ron Fox, a U.S. Army veteran from Oldsmar. “It’s fantastic.”

Honor Flight of Central Florida relies on community support and donations. Currently, it’s looking for more corporate sponsors and guardians to keep the flights going.

ABC Action News was honored to spend the day with the 75 veterans as they were showered with thanks from Tampa Bay to Washington, D.C.

