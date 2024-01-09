Homeowners who live in Shore Acres prepare for possible coastal flooding ahead of Tuesday's storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Homeowners who live in Shore Acres and Riviera Bay prepare for coastal flooding ahead of Tuesday's storm.

The City of St. Petersburg offered sandbags at three locations. Those locations included the Stormwater Pavement Traffic Operations Building, Mangrove Bay Golf Course, and Lake Maggiore Shelter Area.

Several homeowners who wanted sandbags live in neighborhoods prone to flooding, like Shore Acres and Riviera Bay.

Lydia Kutz said her home flooded with about an inch of water during Hurricane Idalia in August. Her home flooded again in December with a no-name storm.

"Unfortunately, these storms do hit, but fortunately, we live in a community that has each other's back," said Kutz.

Kutz grabbed some sandbags to put in front of her garage. Other neighbors also showed up at sandbag locations.

Jay Chesser lives in Riveria Bay and wants to take precautions.

"This will be our fourth flood event for us, so we've been lucky so far...much more than some others in the neighborhood," he said.

St. Petersburg officials said the city's low-lying areas may see 2-3 feet of coastal flooding.

David Kuoch is still fixing his home after Hurricane Idalia flooded it. His home also flooded in December.

He pointed out that several homes in the neighborhood are up for sale, and he's considered moving.

"We got hit by Idalia—basically had to redo our house. The one right after that came right up to our garage, so it didn't get in, but it got the pod wet. Not a big deal. I think overall it's kind of stressful when you hear there's storm surge," he said.

