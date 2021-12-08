Watch
Home for the holidays? Lost toy found at St. Pete's Enchant Christmas, employees seek owner

Aaryn Dempsey
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:53:20-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Employees at St. Petersburg's Enchant Christmas are looking to get a lost toy home in time for the holidays.

Aaryn Dempsey said the stuffed tiger must have been lost between December 1-5. Dempsey and other employees found the tiger in the maze while making repairs after a busy few days.

"I just know some kid out there is heartbroken and wants nothing more than to have their friend back," Dempsey said on Facebook.

"Anything to help get this little buddy home for the holidays," Dempsey said. "He’s so well-loved and nothing could possibly replace him."

