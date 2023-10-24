Hollywood makeup artist comes to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After spending more than a decade in Hollywood doing makeup for horror movies and TV shows, a makeup artist to the stars has now brought her talents to Tampa Bay.

Whether it's Bride of Frankenstein, Beetlejuice, Saw or a pop zombie, there is no makeup request that Devin Alexis will say no to.

A lot of little girls grow up experimenting with makeup, but Alexis wasn’t interested in glam—she wanted gore.

“My parents were totally into it actually, there are pictures on Facebook of my mother making me into a vampire at six years old,” said Alexis.

Alexis eventually moved to Hollywood with a dream to make people scream.

“I really loved making monsters and really putting together characters from head to toe, the styling, the makeup, really following a script and bringing it to life was my passion,” she said.

Alexis went on to do makeup for actors and actresses in dozens of movies and TV shows.

“I worked with some of the casts from 'Sons of Anarchy,' I’ve worked with the cast from 'The Walking Dead.' I’ve done makeup for celebrities like Goldie Hawn, Jared Leto, CeeLo Green,” said Alexis.

She said her favorite part is just being a part of the magic, knowing people will jump in their seats because of something she helped create.

“I’m getting emotional, it’s everything to me. When the director calls cut and I go in and I’m part of this bigger production that is bigger than me, that’s what I live for obviously,” said Alexis.

However, the scariest twist in her career wasn’t on screen, but in real life with the pandemic.

“When COVID happened, I took a step back from doing makeup,” said Alexis.

But like any good horror movie, there’s got to be a sequel and October was the perfect month for Alexis to make her comeback right here in Tampa Bay.

“This is definitely the most fun time of the year I think for any makeup artist because you can really get creative,” said Alexis. “The whole month is usually jammed packed with events every weekend, office parties where people want to go dressed up, and then Halloween week is usually like, don’t even try to call or text me.”

For the first time Alexis has her own studio, located in downtown St. Pete, and she’s quickly developing her own fan base.

“I didn’t know a professional makeup artist but now that I know Devin she is going to be doing all of my work,” said Chanda White.

Alexis said no matter where you live or what you’re into—pretty or scary—a good makeup artist will always be in style.

“It’s a different side of themselves they aren’t used to. It’s a transformation and people really get into it and they love it,” said Alexis.

For more information go to www.devinalexisart.com