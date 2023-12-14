Holiday decorations need to be prepped for a stormy weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reconsider, as we're expected to have a large storm system with a lot of wind coming through the Bay Area.

“Every year, I decorate,” said Alina Cruz. Cruz does not play when it comes to decorating her front yard for the holidays! Getting in the holiday spirit is serious business for her! "I don't know. There's just something about him that’s good and bad at the same time,” said Cruz referring to her holiday decoration theme.

This year, her theme is a popular green figure that tends to have his presence known around this time of year. "It gets warm, and people are nice, and it turns his soul from being this green Grinch to actually enjoying Christmas,” said Cruz. She's even got the pajamas to match her outdoor Grinch theme.

Like how the Grinch tried to steal Christmas, we have a storm system that may spoil weekend outdoor activities. "The things that we're looking for are going to be heavy rains," said ABC Action Weather meteorologist Shay Ryan. Ryan said in addition to the rain, her top concern is overnight tornadic activity from Saturday into Sunday. "Any time you have a threat for damaging winds or tornados after dark and into the overnight when people are sleeping, that's when we really want to make sure that people are aware that there is the potential for severe storms," explained Ryan.

Ryan said there's no reason to panic as we're still monitoring the progression of this storm from the Gulf of Mexico. "If you have anything on your property that could be damaged or that could cause damage as a result of those kinds of winds, I would definitely take precautions sooner than later," said Ryan.

"I will bring them down, de-inflate them, put a brick on each one, make sure they don't go nowhere, and they're going to stay right here until the Florida storm goes away, and we'll blow them right back up," said Cruz.

Remember to stay with the ABC Action Weather team on-air and online for the latest updates on this storm system.