'Hocus Focus' Halloween scavenger hunt at Fairgrounds St. Pete

Fairgrounds St. Pete — an innovative modern art museum featuring 70 artists from near and far — is getting into the Halloween spirit with an eerie scavenger hunt.

Called "Hocus Focus," the event is for all ages and features dancing eyeballs, mermaid skeletons, and all manner of spooky details weaved into the far-out permanent collection.

Guests can solve riddles, win prizes, wear fun glowy things, and explore the weirdest, wildest museum in Tampa Bay.

The event runs until Nov. 6. Tickets are $32 for kids and $35 for Florida residents.

