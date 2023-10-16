Watch Now
'Hocus Focus' Halloween scavenger hunt at Fairgrounds St. Pete

Family-friendly event runs until Nov. 6. Tickets start at $32 for kids.
Fairgrounds St. Pete — an innovative modern art museum featuring 70 artists from near and far — is getting into the Halloween spirit with an eerie scavenger hunt. Called "Hocus Focus," the event is for all ages and features dancing eyeballs, mermaid skeletons, and all manner of spooky details weaved into the far-out permanent collection.
Posted at 5:20 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 06:56:33-04

For more on "Hocus Focus" and Fairgrounds St. Pete, click here.

