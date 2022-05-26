Historic Beach Theatre to host free Judy Garland birthday retrospective in June

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Historic Beach Theatre on St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue will "host" a free Judy Garland 100th birthday retrospective in June.

The iconic movie palace dates back to 1940 but fell into disrepair about a decade ago. It's currently in the midst of a restoration plan, but fundraising, construction and community awareness are still needed.

"Judy at 100" will feature four Garland classics, including A Star Is Born and The Wizard of Oz, shown every Wednesday night in June at nearby Horan Park.

The event starts at 7 p.m. for food and pre-show entertainment; the movies roll at 8 p.m.

There will be opportunities to donate to the Beach Theatre during the Summer Film Series. Part of the proceeds from food and beverage sold at the event will go to the Beach Theatre Community Foundation.

There is no set reopening date for the Beach Theatre, which dates back to 1940.

For more information on "Judy at 100," go here.

To help the Beach Theatre, go here.

