Historic 98-year-old clock in St. Petersburg will be saved and restored

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Restoration crews have started to repair a historic pedestal clock in downtown St. Petersburg.

The classic McClintock pedestal clock has been removed from the corner of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.

Red Apple Group

Boyd Clocks in Tampa will restore the clock and get it working again.

The clock was originally installed in 1924 directly onto the second-floor corner of the Home Security Building. It chimed every 15 minutes.

"People in hotels at the time who were living next store to that building, they couldn’t stand the chiming. However, we might not bring the chime back for the residents. We’ll bring the charm back of the clock," said Marijke White, Michael Saunders & Company Director of Sales.

Red Apple Real Estate wanted to restore the classic clock. The New York-based developer is building a 46-story high-rise building, The Residences at 400 Central, on Central Avenue and Fifth Street. Construction started in October.

Red Apple Group

"It has that oval shape. It’s on an angle so everybody in the entire building has a beautiful view no matter what. There’s unobstructed views. We’re not selling water views. We are urban. We’re in the middle of downtown," said White.

The tower will include 301 luxury condominiums, office space, street-level restaurants, cafes, and more.

"This is actually going to be a landmark for St. Petersburg because we are the tallest 46-story building, residential building on the entire coast of Florida, west coast of Florida," said White.

The restored clock will be reinstalled once construction is complete on the site in 2025.

“We look at this clock and see reflections of the charm and character of downtown St. Pete’s wonderful sidewalks and avenues,” said John Catsimatidis Sr., founder of Red Apple Real Estate.

“We are making sure to bring in experts with vast experience so this clock can stand again in a special place beside the future tower.”

