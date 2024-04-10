High winds anticipated in Clearwater will close the Sugar Sand Festival for part of the day on Thursday

CLEARWATER, Fla — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater is to close part of the day on Thursday.

The City of Clearwater will close the festival on Pier 60 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. due to high winds and anticipated storms.

The event will be open to the public and runs through Sunday.

