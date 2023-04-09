High-speed racing on Gandy bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a BMW 3-series and a Mercedes convertible were involved in the high-speed race that reached approximately 130mph in a 55mph zone.

Both drivers have been issued citations after a "roll-race" on the Gandy bridge.

Authorities were able to stop the BMW and the Mercedes. However, other vehicles were also involved in the race.

Gandy Bridge overnight - Wanna race? Use your feet…



Street racing, stunt driving, and roadway takeovers are ILLEGAL.



📩 Report it ➡️ StopRacing@flhsmv.govhttps://t.co/YULvLjEsNA pic.twitter.com/0kmrNYeacx — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) April 9, 2023

A Mitsubishi Lancer and a Honda Civic were also involved in the high-speed race that reached approximately 100mph in a 55mph zone.

The Mitsubishi driver was stopped by authorities and arrested for racing on highways. The vehicle was towed and a 30-day hold was placed.