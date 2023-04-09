Watch Now
High-speed racing on Gandy bridge

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 19:45:45-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a BMW 3-series and a Mercedes convertible were involved in the high-speed race that reached approximately 130mph in a 55mph zone.

Both drivers have been issued citations after a "roll-race" on the Gandy bridge.

Authorities were able to stop the BMW and the Mercedes. However, other vehicles were also involved in the race.

A Mitsubishi Lancer and a Honda Civic were also involved in the high-speed race that reached approximately 100mph in a 55mph zone.

The Mitsubishi driver was stopped by authorities and arrested for racing on highways. The vehicle was towed and a 30-day hold was placed.

