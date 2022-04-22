High school student arrested for taking a loaded gun on campus in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A high school student was arrested in Pinellas County after deputies said he took a loaded gun onto campus on Thursday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the 18-year-old Hollins High School student was carrying a Beretta Nano .380 gun inside the large compartment of his backpack.



RECOMMENDED: 14-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school, saying 'nobody will make it out alive' in Polk County

"The firearm was in working condition and contained a magazine with seven rounds within, and an eighth round being in the chamber of the firearm..." a deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

No further details, such as who reported the student, were released.