HCA Florida Largo Hospital participates in new study to detect colon cancer early

LARGO, Fla. — HCA Florida Largo Hospital is participating in a new study to detect colon cancer early.

The study focuses on using artificial intelligence to detect polyps during a colonoscopy. Doctors are using the same scope during a colonoscopy and patients will not notice a difference. The machine is programmed to detect millions of polyps.

Dr. Meir Mizrahi said the technology lowers the chances of missing polyps and helps catch cancer early.

"It’s us doing the colonoscopy. It’s us making the decisions, but this artificial intelligence just help us to miss less polyps and lower the risk of colon cancer and what we’re afraid of is what we call interval colon cancer," said Dr. Meir Mizrahi with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the 3rd most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women. A colonoscopy helps locate and remove polyps before they become cancerous.

The American Cancer Society recently lowered the recommended screening age for those at average risk of colon cancer from 50 to 45.

Colon polyps are a common finding in colorectal screenings. Doctors want to locate and remove these polyps before they may become cancerous.

"With this technology, it can help give us an extra set of eyes to kind of detect something that could be kind of hidden," said Dr. Bobby Jacob with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

People may participate in the study by signing up through August. For more information email fujifilmendoscopy@fujifilm.com.

