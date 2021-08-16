Happy Birthday, Betty! Legendary volunteer at the Dunedin Public Library turns 100

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Happy 100th birthday, Betty Ferris!

Every single day, the legendary volunteer at the Dunedin Public Library swims in her pool, takes an afternoon bike ride and gives back to the community she cherishes.

"I might decide to drive again someday, too," Ferris says with a wink.

The former beauty shop owner is a legend in Dunedin. Her twin brother is famous too: He was once the mayor!

Betty moved to Dunedin from Michigan in 1951. She's since volunteered all over town, especially at the senior center and the public library, where she's donated her time for some 30 years.

Or, you know, since she was 70.

"I just love the people here," Ferris says about her job at the library. "I'm genuinely interested in where they live, what they do for a living, if they're retired. I love our visits!"

Betty currently works in the lovely Friends of the Library used book store, where money raised is then put back into the place she loves.

She's there, every Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are no lack of customers and employees who come say hi to the queen.

"She has a friendly personality, she makes everyone feel welcome," says library director Phyllis Gorshe. "And she really knows her books!"